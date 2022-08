Eicher Motors CFO Arunachalam resigns, to join Crompton Greaves on Sept 5

The company has also stated that the appointment of a new CFO in his place would be intimated in due course. Kaleeswaran will now join Cromptom Greaves as CFO, effective September 5.

Eicher Motors, manufacturer of motorcycles and commercial vehicles, informed stock exchanges on August 25 that Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key Managerial Personnel of the company, has tendered his resignation and his last date would be September 2, 2022.

