Eight of 10 most-valued Indian companies lose Rs 2.50 trillion in m-cap

Lockdown 3.0: Re-starting production a task cut out for India Inc
Eight of the 10 most-valued Indian companies lost Rs 2.50 trillion in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC taking the biggest hit. In the top-10 list, only Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel managed to close the trading week with gains.

First Published: Sun, May 10 2020. 23:27 IST

