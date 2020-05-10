Eight of 10 most-valued Indian companies lose Rs 2.50 trillion in m-cap

-
ALSO READ
TCS snatches most-profitable tag from Reliance Industries after 6 years
Whirlpool enters list of top 100 Indian firms by m-cap; stock hits new high
Adani Green now 95th largest Indian co in terms of m-cap; up 114% in 2 mth
IRCTC enters top-100 m-cap league; stock zooms 99% in one month
RIL creates history, becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 10-trn m-cap mark
-
Eight of the 10 most-valued Indian companies lost Rs 2.50 trillion in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC taking the biggest hit. In the top-10 list, only Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel managed to close the trading week with gains.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU