JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Covid-19 crisis: Cipla launches generic remdesivir under brand name Cipremi
Business Standard

Eight of top 10 firms add Rs 1.76 trillion in m-cap; Reliance leads rally

Top losers were ITC, HUL

Topics
market capitalisation | Reliance Industries | Reliance industries market cap

Press Trust of India 

money, cash, rupees
Reliance gained the most with valua addition of over Rs 1 trillion

Eight of the 10 most-valued Indian companies together added Rs 1,76,489.28 crore in market capitalisation (m-cap) last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for the lion’s share.

chart
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 00:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU