Emami group enters binding agreement with Nuvoco Vistas for cement business

Emami group said on Thursday that it has entered into a binding agreement with Corporation Limited (part of Nirma Group), for divestment of its 100 per cent equity stake in Limited (Emami Cement) for an enterprise value of Rs 5,500 crore.

operates an integrated cement plant and three grinding units with a total cement grinding capacity of around 8.3 million tonnes. The transaction is part of Emami's endeavour to pare debt at the group level.

Manish Goenka, Director, Emami Group said, "This transaction is an important step in our group’s stated objective of becoming debt-free and with this transaction, we will substantially achieve this objective. We are very proud of Emami Cement’s achievements in a short span of time and we strongly believe that in Nuvoco, we have found the right acquirer who will be able to develop the business further in the interest of all the stakeholders."

A clutch of — Shree Cement, Dalmia Bharat Cement, UltraTech and Ambuja Cement and private equity investors — was understood to have evinced interest in acquiring

Aditya Agarwal, Director, Emami Group said, “We are very proud of Emami Cement, which has achieved significant milestones in a very short span of time. It has successfully established very strong brand equity in the market for its highest standard of operation and high-quality products, helping us to get a good value. We strongly believe that the Nuvoco and Nirma group will continue from here and strengthen the business further.”

The transaction is subject to customary approvals including from the Competition Commission and is expected to be consummated in next 3-4 months, the company said in a statement.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal advisor, Deloitte Touche Tohamatsu India LLP acted as the financial diligence advisor and Arpwood Capital acted as the financial advisor to the deal.