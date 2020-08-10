Emami: June quarter earnings bring much needed relief for investors

Emami’s June-2020 quarter (Q1) earnings, announced on Friday, brought much needed cheer for investors. Besides the better-than-expected results, a sharp reduction in promoter pledging, and better revenue outlook led by the company’s robust product pipeline (in the health and hygiene segment) boosted investor sentiment.

Therefore, on Friday, the stock of Emami gained over 8 per cent even as BSE Sensex ended flat. According to the company, with completion of Emami Group’s cement business sale, its promoter pledging has fallen sharply to 55 per cent from around 90 per ...