Emami refocuses for handsome gains, puts aside spat with Hindustan Unilever

When the Bombay High Court restrained Emami from using “Glow and Handsome” in a temporary court order last month saying that, prima facie, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) appeared to be a prior adopter, it was a jolt for the company.

Emami’s case is that it has been marketing its skin care product under the trademark “Fair & Handsome” and use of “Glow & Handsome” by HUL infringes on its trademark (a separate case is pending before Calcutta High Court). HUL said before the Bombay High Court that it had applied for registration of “Glow & ...