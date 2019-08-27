Embassy Group forays into co-living space, plans to build 20,000 beds

major on Monday announced its foray into co-living space under EPDPL Co-Living brand and said it would operate more than 100,000 beds in the next five years.

To begin with, the company will build 20,000 beds on its existing land portfolio. It will target students and working professionals in organised Grade A business parks across major cities. The official brand launch is planned by the end of 2019 with a flagship project in Bengaluru, followed by Pune.

“There are over 35 million students in higher education and migrant millennial workforce is growing rapidly, giving us an opportunity to cater to this increasing demand of co-living and create accommodation for them,” said Aditya Virwani, chief operating officer,