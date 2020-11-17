Embassy Reit to acquire Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru for $1.3 bn

-
ALSO READ
Blackstone launches block deal in Embassy REIT to raise $250 million
Embassy Office Parks REIT to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via issuance of NCDs
Embassy REIT could see downsides as IT sector scales down presence
Blackstone-backed Embassy Reit eyes large office parks for acquisition
Blackstone sells Embassy Office Parks REIT units for Rs 2,270 crore
-
In the largest single property commercial deal in the country, Embassy Reit, India’s first publicly listed Reit, is acquiring Embassy TechVillage (ETV) assets in Bengaluru for $1.3 billion. This deal would make Embassy Reit one of the largest Reits in Asia in terms of office space.
The Blackstone-backed Reit will be acquiring 6.1 million square feet (msf) of completed area, 3.1 msf of under construction area, of which 36 per cent is pre-leased to JP Morgan, and two proposed 518-keys Hilton hotels within the overall ETV campus as part of the deal.
“We are delighted to purchase an asset of the quality and scale of ETV at a 4.6 per cent discount to the average of the two independent valuations. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our overall strategy to maximize total returns for our Unitholders,” said Mike Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy Reit.
ALSO READ: Flipkart acquires augmented reality company Scapic for undisclosed sum
ETV is a 84 acre large scale business park in Bengaluru, with a diversified blue-chip and multinational occupier base, including JP Morgan, Cisco, Sony and Flipkart. It derives 88 per cent of its rents from multinational occupiers and is 97.3 per cent occupied currently.
This deal increases Embassy Reit’s commercial office portfolio by 28 per cent to a total of 42.4 msf.
“Embassy Group will continue to develop top quality office assets across the country, thereby providing the REIT with a potential pipeline of assets that will help it grow inorganically over the coming years,” said Jitendra Virwani, Chairman & Founder of the Embassy Group.
Embassy Reit, which had recently acquired the property maintenance business of Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru and of Embassy TechZone in Pune from an Embassy Group affiliate recently said that it is scouting for large scale office parks for acquisition. It is looking at an asset size of anywhere between 2 million square feet to 10 million square feet for acquisitions, which would be large scale office portfolios, that not only have high quality buildings, but a whole ecosystem of gymnasiums, food courts and open spaces.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU