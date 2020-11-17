Embassy Reit to acquire Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru for $1.3 bn

In the largest single property commercial deal in the country, Embassy Reit, India’s first publicly listed Reit, is acquiring Embassy TechVillage (ETV) assets in Bengaluru for $1.3 billion. This deal would make one of the largest Reits in Asia in terms of office space.

The Blackstone-backed Reit will be acquiring 6.1 million square feet (msf) of completed area, 3.1 msf of under construction area, of which 36 per cent is pre-leased to JP Morgan, and two proposed 518-keys Hilton hotels within the overall ETV campus as part of the deal.

“We are delighted to purchase an asset of the quality and scale of ETV at a 4.6 per cent discount to the average of the two independent valuations. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our overall strategy to maximize total returns for our Unitholders,” said Mike Holland, Chief Executive Officer of





ETV is a 84 acre large scale business park in Bengaluru, with a diversified blue-chip and multinational occupier base, including JP Morgan, Cisco, Sony and Flipkart. It derives 88 per cent of its rents from multinational occupiers and is 97.3 per cent occupied currently.

This deal increases Embassy Reit’s commercial office portfolio by 28 per cent to a total of 42.4 msf.

“Embassy Group will continue to develop top quality office assets across the country, thereby providing the REIT with a potential pipeline of assets that will help it grow inorganically over the coming years,” said Jitendra Virwani, Chairman & Founder of the Embassy Group.

Embassy Reit, which had recently acquired the property maintenance business of Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru and of Embassy TechZone in Pune from an Embassy Group affiliate recently said that it is scouting for large scale office parks for acquisition. It is looking at an asset size of anywhere between 2 million square feet to 10 million square feet for acquisitions, which would be large scale office portfolios, that not only have high quality buildings, but a whole ecosystem of gymnasiums, food courts and open spaces.