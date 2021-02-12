Embassy Reit to invest Rs 2,300 cr to develop 5.7 mn sq ft office space

-
ALSO READ
Embassy Office Parks REIT to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via issuance of NCDs
TechVillage deal done, Embassy to sell more assets to its listed REIT
Embassy Office Parks REIT to float QIP, may raise up to $600 million
Blackstone-backed Embassy Reit eyes large office parks for acquisition
GIC, Phoenix group start talks over Rs 800-crore office project deal
-
Planning to kick-start its next phase of growth in India, Blackstone-backed Embassy Office Parks Reit announced an investment of Rs 2,300 crore for construction of 5.7 million sq ft of office space over the next three years. “As there’s supply side reduction in the overall market because of liquidity crunch, we see this as an opportunity in markets such as Bengaluru,” said Embassy REIT Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer Vikaash Khdloya.
The Reit on Friday reported a 15 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 214.8 crore for the third quarter ended December, as compared to Rs 253.5 crore in the year-ago period. Total income, however, rose to Rs 595.94 crore from Rs 568.12 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
While net operating income increased by a muted 3 per cent at Rs 478 crore for the quarter, operating margin for Asia’s largest Reit by area stood at 85 per cent for the quarter.
ALSO READ: Residential real estate bounces back after third quarter of CY2020
Lease deals signed for the quarter stood at 311,000 square feet, with 1 million sq ft lease deals signed year-to-date. The company said it is already seeing green shoots in leasing space and it will gain full momentum in the next 2-3 quarters.
“As India’s outlook steadily improves with a continued downward trend in active Covid-19 cases and the encouraging progress on vaccine roll-out, we remain optimistic that Indian office leasing demand will continue to increase as occupiers accelerate their return-to-work programmes,” said Michael Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT.
While the company achieved rental increases of 15 per cent on 1.5 msft during the quarter, rent collections for the period from office occupiers remained strong at 99.5 per cent. “About 97 per cent of occupiers and the daily average of 20,000 employees operated from our properties in Q3, up 27 per cent since Q2,” said Hollande.
The Reit completed the acquisition of the Rs 9,780 crore Embassy Tech Village (ETV) in December and successfully raised Rs 3,680 crore through an Institutional Placement to fund the acquisition. It launched 1.9 msft of new on-campus office development at ETV. It is further looking at large scale dominant office spaces in top six cities including Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai for inorganic expansion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU