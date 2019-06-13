Employee cost at Wipro grew 10% in FY19, slowest among IT majors

Employee cost at Wipro grew 10 per cent in FY19 compared to 17.8 per cent at TCS and 16.8 per cent at Infosys, according to the annual reports of these companies. In general, IT services companies around the world are seeing a rise in their employee-related costs in the backdrop of severe talent crunch faced by these companies and increasing dependence on sub-contractors in their largest market of North America.

HCL Tech, which is also in the top league in the IT sector in India, has not released its annual report. Among the top IT services firms, even though the growth of ...