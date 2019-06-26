Employee sacking triggers strike at Ford's Sanand plant in Gujarat

Termination of an employee on disciplinary grounds has triggered strike by workers at Ford India’s Sanand facility in Gujarat. Workers have been staging protest against near the plant, alleging illegal termination of the said employee by the company.

According to sources, the employee had been terminated for ‘inappropriate behaviour’ against his peers, including a female employee of the company. However, with the employee being one of the leaders in the union, the termination has not gone down well with the latter, resulting in worker protests.

On its part, has in discussion with the union as well as the state labour department for an amicable solution.

“We continue to be engaged in discussion with the union representatives as well as labour department on the subject. Ford has zero tolerance for acts of workplace bullying or coercion. As a company, we are committed to providing a safe environment to our workforce and within our right to take disciplinary action after a robust and transparent investigation,” a company spokesperson stated.

The company spokesperson did not clarify whether the plant operations have been hit due to the protests. It has been learnt, however, that the plant, running currently at a single shift, may have been facing temporary impact on its functioning. Ford India’s Sanand plant manufactures compact-sedan model Aspire at the facility.

It needs to be mentioned here that in February 2019, more than 800 workers at the Sanand facility had protested over wage settlement and boycotted meals.