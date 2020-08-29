Energy companies go green, change tack from coal to renewables

For years, the first page of the investor presentations of NTPC, India’s largest power company, carried images of its mega thermal power plants. In the August 2020 presentation, those images were pushed to the side, and a photo of a sapling appeared, along with the tagline —‘generating growth for generations’.

If imagery is anything to go by, this marks a major change in the business plans of the country's energy companies — from rampant capacity addition to sustainable development. What’s driving the change is also the fact that global financers ...