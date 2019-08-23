Enforcement Directorate examines Edelweiss ARC investment in Kohinoor group

The (ED) is examining an investment of Rs 450 crore made by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure. This is part of the ED probe into alleged irregularities in awarding loans and investment made in the real estate firm by beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).

The ED had called ARC executive (project manager) four days back to understand the deal structure, rationale behind the steep haircut from banks and also the status of a residential-cum-commercial project Kohinoor Square Tower, at Dadar, Mumbai.

In 2016, the asset reconstruction company (ARC) had taken over the debt from a clutch of banks and financial institutions to revive an incomplete real estate project. Besides taking over the debt, ARC made payments to the tune of Rs 450 crore.

However, in 2017, ARC moved the National Company Law Tribunal after the Kohinoor group failed to repay a mounting debt of Rs 1,000 crore. The NCLT court allowed the SSA to take over the project after the resolution professional S V Ramkumar proposed the architect’s name. A query sent to Edelweiss ARC did not elicit any response.

Kohinoor CTNL, promoted by Unmesh Joshi, son of former Maharastara Chief Minister Manohar Joshi, Maharastra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray and his business partner Rajan Shirodkar in Rs 442 crore.

The IL&FS group has made loan and equity investment to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in Kohinoor for development purposes. The ED is investigating the investment and the shareholders in Kohinoor CTNL, for which a venture was formed by Joshi, Thackeray Shirodkar to purchase a mill.

Thackeray and Joshi have been questioned by the enforcement sleuths at its Mumbai office since early this week. Thackeray appeared on Thursday along with his wife at ED Mumbai office, where his statement was recorded.

Sources in the ARC said they bought the debt from banks when Kohinoor Square was stuck for many years for lack of funding. Edelweiss ARC stepped in and organised funding of Rs 475 crore to revive and resolve the project.

The project has been completed and commercial owners have been given occupation certificates.

The Rs 2,000-crore Kohinoor project is being completed by Sandeep Shirke and Associates (SSA), a Prabhadevi-based architectural firm. Manohar Joshi's son Unmesh, who initially owned the Kohinoor Square, lost control of the property which was one of the most ambitious real estate projects in Mumbai.

Investigation findings in the matter say that initially IL&FS had made investment in the Kohinoor in a phased manner. Initially, it had put Rs 225 crore, which is half the equity and booked loss for only Rs 90 crore. After surrendering its equity, IL&FS again advanced loan to Kohinoor CTNL, which the firm failed to repay.

Later, the IL&FS entered into an agreement with CTNL and settled Rs 500 crore pending loan amount in exchange of selling residential-commercial premises of Kohinoor Square. After this so called settlement, the IL&FS made further lending to the real estate developer of Rs 135 crore.

ED has recorded Kohinoor CTNL chief financial officer and also called other associates for questioning.