Engineering firm Honeywell names Rajesh Rege as country president for India

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 2,058.8 crore
We are poised at the cusp of tremendous opportunity: Cisco's Chittilapilly
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots shares worth Rs 789 cr to anchor investors
Should you subscribe to AB Sun Life AMC IPO? Here's what analysts say
Sun Pharma expected to shine on domestic prospects, US sales ramp up
-
Engineering company Honeywell on Monday announced appointing Rajesh Rege as country president for India, tasking him for growth and new products.
Rege joined office today and he will be based in Bengaluru. “Rajesh Rege joins a highly capable leadership team in Honeywell’s High Growth Regions (HGR) and Honeywell India and will help build strong stakeholder engagements, offer innovative solutions to customers, and develop winning teams that can drive strong growth.” said Ben Driggs, president, High Growth Regions, Honeywell.
Rege has more than 32 years of corporate experience and his last assignment was with Microsoft, where he was Executive Director, leading the Technology and Cloud Solutions business for India. He has driven business and transformation in companies like Microsoft, Red Hat, Cisco Systems, Sun Microsystems, and Wipro.
As the country leader, Rege will spearhead Honeywell’s India strategy that focuses on the company’s growth pillars of shaping a diversified portfolio of products and solutions tailored to the India market, driving key customer engagements, and build the talent and leadership pipeline for India.
Rege will be responsible for the continued growth of India operations across Honeywell’s four strategic business groups: Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT), Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT), and Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS). He will represent Honeywell India in the market and across industry forums to explore new business opportunities, while focusing on market trends and adjacencies to strengthen Honeywell’s position in the country.
“I am excited to take this leadership role at a time when the growth vectors for both India and Honeywell look extremely promising. Honeywell is at the forefront of leading transformation across industries and is well-positioned to positively impact India’s ambition of ‘Make in India,” said Rege.
He succeeds Ashish Gaikwad, who served as the interim president for Honeywell India in addition other roles.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU