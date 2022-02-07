Engineering firm Honeywell names Rajesh Rege as country president for India

Engineering company on Monday announced appointing Rajesh Rege as country president for India, tasking him for growth and new products.

Rege joined office today and he will be based in Bengaluru. “Rajesh Rege joins a highly capable leadership team in Honeywell’s High Growth Regions (HGR) and India and will help build strong stakeholder engagements, offer innovative solutions to customers, and develop winning teams that can drive strong growth.” said Ben Driggs, president, High Growth Regions,

Rege has more than 32 years of corporate experience and his last assignment was with Microsoft, where he was Executive Director, leading the Technology and Cloud Solutions business for India. He has driven business and transformation in like Microsoft, Red Hat, Cisco Systems, Sun Microsystems, and Wipro.

As the country leader, Rege will spearhead Honeywell’s India strategy that focuses on the company’s growth pillars of shaping a diversified portfolio of products and solutions tailored to the India market, driving key customer engagements, and build the talent and leadership pipeline for India.

Rege will be responsible for the continued growth of India operations across Honeywell’s four strategic business groups: Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT), Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT), and Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS). He will represent Honeywell India in the market and across industry forums to explore new business opportunities, while focusing on market trends and adjacencies to strengthen Honeywell’s position in the country.

“I am excited to take this leadership role at a time when the growth vectors for both India and Honeywell look extremely promising. Honeywell is at the forefront of leading transformation across industries and is well-positioned to positively impact India’s ambition of ‘Make in India,” said Rege.

He succeeds Ashish Gaikwad, who served as the interim president for Honeywell India in addition other roles.