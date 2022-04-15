Entertainment network Viacom18 launches dedicated sports channel Sports18

-
Entertainment major Viacom18 on Friday announced the launch of Sports18, the network's dedicated sports broadcasting channel.
The pay-TV channel, available in SD & HD, will offer fans the best-in-class sports content in India.
Sports18 will be the new home to the world's most premium sports properties, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, NBA, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, and top ATP and BWF events.
Apart from premier picks from the world of football, basketball, tennis, cricket and badminton, the channel will provide fans access to top programming covering international sports news, magazine and highlights shows.
"We are pleased to launch a dedicated sports channel for an audience across demographics and geographies," Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj said in a statement.
"Sports18 will strive to be India's most-coveted broadcast network by providing fans easy access to a comprehensive bouquet of international and premier sports content."
According to sources, the network made the foray into the sports domain, specifically targeting the cash-rich Indian Premier League.
"Viacom18 has bought IPL media rights bid document and could be one of the strong contenders either in TV or digital space," an IPL insider told PTI.
