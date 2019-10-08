Environmental sustainability is no longer just a buzzword: Gurmeet Singh

Environmental sustainability is a big concern for leaders while formulating business strategies. What have you done to reduce your emission footprint — both for the products you sell and in the operations/production processes? Sustainability is not just a buzzword.

It is a practice that makes a business more environment friendly and more profitable. Hitachi has always believed in being sustainable and has adopted environment friendly practices in its operational DNA. Right from procurement to product development and composition to manufacturing practices, we have consciously made ...