EPFO exposure to RCap at Rs 2,500 crore, LIC's Rs 3,900 crore: Report

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has an exposure of Rs 2,500 crore to Reliance Capital (RCap) which is facing liquidity problems with its cash and bank balances falling to Rs 11 crore as on March 18, 2019.

According to global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley, besides the EPFO, Life Insurance Corporation of India has an exposure of Rs 4,700 crore to RCap and its subsidiary Reliance Home Finance (RHFL). In the report showing exposures of various lenders, Morgan Stanley said that lenders with exposures to RCap entities will likely have to mark down their ...