JUST IN
Equity conversion may offer near-term support for Vodafone Idea stock
Divi's Labs stock tanks 12% on big miss in Q3; near-term trend 'bearish'
Domestic cyclicals key gainers from the infra push in the Budget
GAIL's prospects on the mend after poor Oct-Dec quarter showing
Bharat Electronics stock attractive after stake sale by Norges Bank
Street positive on SBI Cards despite Q3 miss, on strong growth expectations
Weak exports remain an overhang in the near term for Bajaj Auto
After a weak Dec quarter, near-term gains unlikely for Colgate-Palmolive
Healthy near-term growth outlook for Polycab India after record Q3 profit
Nykaa stock now a more attractive 'buy', analysts positive but divided
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
Ceat looks for opportunities as world seeks alternative to China: Official
icon-arrow-left
Oil PSUs on the long road to net zero: Can India achieve the goal by 2070?
Business Standard

Equity conversion may offer near-term support for Vodafone Idea stock

Fund infusion critical to sustain operations over the medium term, say analysts

Topics
Equity funds | Vodafone | Vodafone Idea

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Vodafone Idea
To achieve this level of operating profit the company will have to expand its customer base, raise tariffs which could translate to higher market share and average revenues per user

While the government’s decision to opt for equity conversion in lieu of interest payments due from Vodafone Idea removes an overhang, large fund infusion from promoters/investors will be key for the company to repay near term dues and sustain investments going ahead.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Equity funds

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 20:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.