Business Standard

Ericsson to lay off 8,500 employees globally after 1,400 job cuts in Sweden

Ericsson in a memo to its staff said that it would lay off 8,500 employees

Topics
Ericsson | job cuts | Companies

Reuters 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Telecom equipment maker Ericsson will lay off 8,500 employees globally as part of its plan to cut costs, a memo sent to employees and seen by Reuters said.

On Monday, the company announced plans to cut about 1,400 jobs in Sweden.

While technology companies have been laying of thousands of employees citing economic conditions, this would be the largest layoff hitting the telecoms industry.

"The way headcount reductions will be managed will differ depending on local country practice," Chief Executive Borje Ekholm wrote in the memo.

"In several countries the headcount reductions have already been communicated this week," he said.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Essi Lehto and Jane Merriman)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 18:33 IST

