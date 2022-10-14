JUST IN
ESG and net zero emissions gaining momentum among realty developers
Tata Steel says actively engaged with UK govt for financial support for biz
Online drives video industry's growth; YouTube, TikTok to lead content mkt
Working on second phase of single window approval system: DPIIT Secy
Discoms' aggregate loss rises 66% to Rs 50,281 cr in 2020-21: Report
Sports is the new OTT game in town as everyone needs it to build a business
Infosys runs 'Accelerate' to avert moonlighting, says it supports learning
BPCL to convert outlets into stations providing multiple fueling options
Aditya Birla Capital joins race to acquire life insurer Reliance Nippon
Vistara ramps up ops, announces connectivity between Pune and Singapore
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tata Steel says actively engaged with UK govt for financial support for biz
Tata Capital will look to cross-sell within the group: MD & CEO Sabharwal
Business Standard

ESG and net zero emissions gaining momentum among realty developers

ESG focus is fairly advanced in developed realty markets and will soon become widespread in India, say industry players; the sector aims to achieve 80-90% green certifications in 4-5 years

Topics
Real Estate  | Realty | Net-Zero

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Housing market, Homes, Real estate, Realty
Real estate players are skewed towards environment friendly measures for conscious development while striking a fine balance between ecology, emotion and economy

As the country moves towards achieving a net-zero carbon economy by 2070, decarbonisation of real estate becomes very important. Globally, the realty sector accounts for nearly 40 per cent of world’s energy consumption, 30 per cent of raw material use and 33 per cent of the related global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Real Estate

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 18:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.