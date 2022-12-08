JUST IN
Explained: Why private insurance companies in India are coveted buys
Year In Review: From Twitter to HDFC Ltd, successful M&As of 2022
HUL to acquire majority stake in OZiva and 19.8% in Wellbeing Nutrition
ASK Capital gets Central Bank of Ireland nod to launch India-based fund
Ashok Leyland appoints Shenu Agarwal as new managing director, CEO
JSPL acquires Monnet Power for Rs 410 cr through insolvency process
Air India to spend $400 mn to refurbish Boeing 777s and 787 fleet
Reliance General Insurance seeks Rs 600 crore from bankrupt parent
Inox GFL Group raises around Rs 1,500 cr across entities to pare down debt
Fintech giant Plaid lays off 260 employees; offers 16 weeks of base pay
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Explained: Why private insurance companies in India are coveted buys
Business Standard

Uniqus Consultech raises $12.5 mn, eyes $100 mn revenues in next 5 years

The company plans to invest the funds raised in technology and scaling up business across India, US and Middle East

Topics
Fundraising | KPMG golbal report | management consultants

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

Fundraising
Photo: Shutterstock

Uniqus Consultech founded by former KPMG global accounting advisory head Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan, former head of Financial Accounting Advisory Services of EY India launched operations on Thursday with a focus on ESG and Accounting & Reporting Consulting raising $12.5 million in series A funding.

The firm has hired around 50 people and will triple its strength by the end of 2023 with a revenue target of $100 million in the next five years.

Uniqus is also offering its employees equity stock pool options to attract high quality talent. The company plans to invest the funds raised in technology and scaling up business across India, US and Middle East.

The firm has decided to stay out of audit business to eliminate auditor independence conflict. “Opportunity to advise clients independently without getting bogged down by auditor conflicts is a very significant ask of companies. So we are making sure that we don't fall into the trap of a conflict,” Khatri said.

With consultancy their main business, Uniqus is not concerned about the dominance of the Big four in the audit and accounting business.

“Consultancy market was never dominated by only a few organisations. It has never got tech integrated into the business and never truly operated as a global organisation. Those are the issues we are trying to solve,” Khatri added.

As part of its ESG focus, Uniqus has acquired ESG consultancy SustainPlus. Its latest funding round was led by Nexus Venture Partners which has multiple investments in digital India and the global technology sector such as Delhivery, Postman, Zepto, Turtlemint among others.

Khatri said that even as the BRSR framework is evolving in India, going forward the audit of these reports is likely to be made mandatory. “It is a matter of time before that audit becomes mandatory. That is what we have to be geared for at the level of companies and consultants,” Khatri said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fundraising

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 19:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.