JUST IN
US transport dept fines Air India $1.4 mn for delaying refunds of $121 mn
WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose steps down, says report
Amazon woos Indian exporters to sell products on Black Friday sale event
IAMAI asks govt to content and broadcasting services out of telecom bill
Balaji Srinivasan invests unknown sum in blockchain start-up Permissionless
Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel nears deal with Credit Suisse, Greensill
Paytm faces another reckoning with lock-in period expiring this week
Instant food brand Yu raises Rs 20 cr funding for business expansion
Skyroot to signal India's SpaceX moment on Fri with Vikram-S rocket launch
Muscle & Strength to add 20 more stores in north India by next year
You are here: Home » Companies » News
US transport dept fines Air India $1.4 mn for delaying refunds of $121 mn
Comviva partners with KIIT, ITER to develop market-appropriate talent
Business Standard

ESL Steel capacity expansion by next year: Vedanta's Sunil Duggal

Mining giant says priority is to finish doubling capacity of company it acquired in June 2018

Topics
Vedanta  | Steel Industry | Steel output

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Sunil Duggal
Vedanta's Chief Executive Officer Sunil Duggal

The capacity expansion of ESL Steel will be completed by next year, Sunil Duggal, group chief executive officer, Vedanta, said on Tuesday.

The priority is to finish doubling capacity from 1.5 million tonnes to 3 mt, Duggal said in response to a question on whether the company was looking to sell ESL. As on date, this is not a topic, he said on the sidelines of a press conference to announce the Global Mining Summit.

An investor presentation of Vedanta in August said completing ESL’s expansion was slated for the end of FY23. ESL was also looking to increase the share of value-added products to one mt by FY24 from 0.8 mt in FY22, it said. ESL, it may be mentioned, is into long products used in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Vedanta entered the steel sector by acquiring Electrosteel Steels in June 2018 under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and commissioned a 1.2 mt plant in Jharkhand. The capacity was ramped up to 1.5 mt as the company was renamed ESL Steel.

Electrosteel was among the earliest bankrupt steel assets to be auctioned under IBC in 2018, apart from Bhushan Steel, Bhushan Power & Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy and Essar Steel. While Vedanta bagged Electrosteel for Rs 5,320 crore, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel; JSW Steel got Bhushan Power & Steel and ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel jointly acquired Essar Steel; JSW Steel and AION acquired Monnet Ispat & Energy.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vedanta

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 18:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.