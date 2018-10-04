JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Facebook data breach: EU regulator opens probe, company faces $1.6 bn fine
Business Standard

Essar Steel auction: SC gives ArcelorMittal, NuMetal 2 weeks to clear dues

The time lost in dealing with insolvency cases at the apex court and NCLT shall be excluded from the mandatory 270-day resolution period

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

supreme court, sc
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to give one more opportunity to ArcelorMittal and NuMetal to bid for Essar Steel, but only if they both paid off their non-performing dues within two weeks. The court considered the plea of the Committee of Creditors that assets of Essar Steel should not be liquidated and a fresh opportunity should be given to both companies in the fray.

Now, the Supreme Court said, the Committee of Creditors would take a decision within eight weeks on NuMetal and ArcelorMittal’s rival bids for Essar Steel. If, however, nothing materialises within eight weeks, Essar Steel shall go into liquidation, the court said.

The Court also said that the time lost in dealing with insolvency cases at the apex court and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) shall be excluded from the mandatory 270-day resolution period.

First Published: Thu, October 04 2018. 11:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements