Essel Propack expands tube capacity, invests Rs 39 cr in next-gen laminator

Essel Propack, a global leader in manufacturing of laminated tubes, launched a new generation extrusion laminator on Monday, at its plant in Vasind, Shahapur district, Maharashtra. The company invested a sum of Rs 39 crore on the capex.

Essel conceptualised, designed and co-developed the expansion with its technology partner, as one more contribution to the ‘green and sustainable’ initiatives of all its stakeholders. This new addition will increase the lamination capacity by 25 million square metres to 80 million square metres per annum.

“We have designed the new laminator to not only meet quality and performance requirements of our valued customers, but have also included several features to cater to the requirements of ‘Go Green’ and ‘Sustainability’ of our customers and all our stakeholders,” said M R Ramaswamy, Chief Operating Officer,

The machine control system uses and energy savers that reserve power for use in ‘regenerative mode’. This feature sets it apart from all its counterparts. The best feature of the new laminator is that no solvent is used to prime the lamination surface, prior to or during extrusion.

There is ‘zero’ effluent generation during the lamination process. With the addition of this laminator, the company has strengthened its capability of ensuring uninterrupted supply of world-class tube laminates to all its customers.

The new laminator is a fully-integrated line, equipped with several special features to ensure highest quality tubes being produced and delivered to customers. These features include higher output, high precision callipers with auto correction features and high-speed automatic surface defect detectors.