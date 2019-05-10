Etihad Airways submits binding bid for Jet Airways: TV reports

-
Etihad Airways has submitted a binding bid for Jet Airways, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday.
Jet, once India's largest private airline, stopped all flights on April 17 after its lenders, led by State Bank of India, declined to extend more funds to keep the carrier going.
The SBI announcement comes even as Jet's offices are being vacated at many airports across the country and employee access is being revoked.
