Eupheus Learning acquires edtech startup ClassKlap in $19 mn deal

Eupheus Learning, a Delhi-based leading B2B company has acquired education ClassKlap. With this, Eupheus will become the largest school-focused firm in India and the only company in the K12 space to operate in both the premium and the affordable schools space. ClassKlap has been valued at $19 million in the all-stock deal.

Eupheus Learning was already focused on premium schools with a distribution reach of 13,000 schools. ClassKlap has been dominant in affordable private schools with a unique technology application to personalize learning for school children. The combined entity shall now have a reach of 18,000 schools with a sales team of over 200 members. Eupheus said the consolidation of the ClassKlap business into Eupheus Learning is structured through a court process.

“Our vision is to democratise access to 21 st Century learning solutions and now we will move into the affordable schools' space to create a larger impact across schools and students,” said Amit Kapoor, co-founder, Eupheus Learning said, “It will enhance the traditional channel of servicing schools by introducing Hybrid solutions and their delivery in the curriculum and supplemental space. We are sure that the synergistic offerings of the combined entity will be compelling for schools to partner with us.”

With more than 125,000 schools as the potential target market, Eupheus Learning and Classklap together will impact over 15 million students in the next 5 years. With the help of rich experience of personalised assessments for school children and the large catalogue of curricular and supplemental solutions, Eupheus said it will become the preferred partner for schools looking to introduce 21 st century solutions.

“In the K12 school space in India, Eupheus Learning and ClasKlap have been dominant in their respective segments of premium and affordable private schools,” said ClassKlap co-founders Varun Kumar and Naveen Mandava. “With this integration, ClassKlap can unlock greater potential in the premium school segment. Moreover, with our personalization technology and learning analytics focus, our combined ability to transform classroom learning using student data can be massively scaled up.”

ClassKlap, combine software for parents, students and teachers. It provides tech to teachers to improve their skills, for schools to operate their business and students to learn at home.

Founded by Sarvesh Shrivastava, Ved Prakash Khatri, and Amit Kapoor in June 2017, Eupheus, earlier this month raised $10 million in a Series C funding led by Lightrock India, a global private equity platform. Through the fundraising, Eupheus had said it will scale faster and pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions.