EV start-up Oben raises $1.5 mn to launch 100% homegrown electric bike

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 schedule, qualification scenarios, team standings
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
Tesla seeks lower taxes on sale of imported EVs in India: Report
Bangalore-based startup HappyCredit raises Rs 5 cr in pre-seed round
Healthtech start-up K&L Wellness raises Rs 30 crore in seed round
-
Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Oben has raised $1.5 million in a seed round from We Founder Circle and other investors.
Founded by husband-wife duo, and IIT Kharagpur and IIM Bangalore alumni, Madhumita Agarwal and Dinkar Agarwal, the company is developing electric 2-wheelers in-house with indigenously developed components.
The EV start-up said its electric bike runs for 200 kilometres on a single charge and clocks a top speed of 100 kmph. The company claims that it is the first to develop an electric bike that is 100 percent made-in-India. Oben plans to utilise the newly raised funds to launch its product in the market, accelerate new product development, and expand experience centres.
“We are very excited to raise the seed round as this fund will help us enter the market with the first completely homegrown and indigenously developed performance motorcycle and deliver our first set of vehicles to the customers in the next 6 months”, said Madhumita Agarwal, Co-founder, Oben EV.
“EV is at the cusp of the early-adopter phase in India – and we all know that the real opportunity will be in electric two-wheelers. Oben EV will be one of those start-ups that will set the right standards for the EV industry to grow in India,” said Gaurav VK Singhvi, co-founder, We Founder Circle.
One-year-old Oben EV said it is gearing up to launch its electric bike in March 2022. The startup plans to launch four new homegrown EV products over the next two years in various segments to become a leader in the E-2 wheeler industry.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU