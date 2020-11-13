Eveready Q2 net rises 216% to Rs 58.02 cr on higher demand, lower costs

Battery and flashlights major, India, clocked a 216 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 58.02 crore in the quarter ended September, on the back of a strong demand in batteries and flashlights, coupled with cost control measures.

Operating income rose by about 7 per cent to Rs 372.63 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 348.28 crore in the same period last year.

Eveready's Managing Director, said this was the highest ever quarterly profit without any other income. EBITDA margin at more than 20 per cent was also the best.

The core segments of batteries and torches registered significant turnover increases over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The turnover from batteries grew by 14 per cent during the quarter, while flashlights grew by 8.6 per cent.

A strong demand, combined with a sharp reduction in cheap Chinese imports, helped the segment. In addition, the company took price increases to mitigate the negative impact of rupee depreciation which further aided turnover.

The EBIDTA margin for the battery segment was 31.1 per cent on a turnover of Rs 239.6 crore.

Going forward, Eveready expects the batteries and flashlights segment to continue to witness a healthy demand, given the sharp decrease in dumped imports from China and disruptions in unorganized market caused by the pandemic.

The lighting and appliances segment also recovered from a poor Q1. Khaitan said that the lighting business had turned around while appliances had cut losses. The lighting and appliances segment witnessed a spike in demand in the run-up to the across the country.

The company said that it expects to maintain high operating margins in the forthcoming quarters.