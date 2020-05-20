Everstone-backed firm CPC Diagnostics launches Covid-19 antibody tests

CPC Diagnostics (CPC), a portfolio company of backed healthcare platform Everlife Holdings Pte, has launched SARS COV-2 IgM and SARS COV-2 IgG tests in India. Both are European-approved antibody tests and the first of their kind to be cleared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as well, the company said.

The tests, developed by Shenzhen-based YHLO Biotech Co Ltd, run on the fully-automated analysers iFlash 1800/3000, offering sensitivity of 97.3 per cent and 86.1 per cent for IgG and IgM with specificity of 96.3 per cent and 99.2 per cent respectively, said the company.





The IgM assay is capable of detecting the disease as early as the seventh day after infection. The iFlash system minimises human error, while being able to handle large volumes.

Depending on the analyser model, a lab can report up to 2,000 results a day on a single instrument, with the flexibility for facilities to add further modules to ramp up output substantially.

CPC is also planning to launch another antibody testing solution that is ELISA-based, which is under the process of ICMR approval. The ELISA tests developed by Euroimmun AG in Germany can be programmed on any automated ELISA processor or ELISA reader in addition to the dedicated EUROIMMUN analysers.



These tests offer high sensitivity of 93.8 per cent and 100 per cent for IgG and IgA with specificity of 99.3 per cent and 90.5 per cent respectively. Antibody tests are very valuable in community screening and surveillance and are a vital tool in disease monitoring and they eminently complement the RT-PCR Tests.

R Kailasnath, managing director, CPC Diagnostics, said “Our government recognises the need for more and better testing, and we are happy to be contributing to India’s fight against COVID-19 with these highly sensitive and specific assays. Our priority now is to work closely with all stakeholders such as the government, the private sector as well as the medical research fraternity to make these tests available to them.”