Culinary Culture to provide Michelin Star-like ranking for Indian chefs

What do you get when a private equity investor, a veteran culinary journalist and an award-winning Indian chef with two Michelin stars, come together over a venture? The answer is India's very own version of a Michelin Star Ranking for Indian chefs.

Everstone Group's co-founder and chief executive officer, Sameer Sain, who is self-admittedly a huge fan of Indian food founded Culinary Culture, a platform that aims to provide authoritative rankings for restaurants and chefs through 'Foodstars' the Indian equivalent of Michelin Rankings. Michelin Guides are a series ...