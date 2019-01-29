Ex-Indian Airlines chairman Vishwapati Trivedi quits Zee Media board

Former Indian Airlines Chairman Vishwapati has stepped down from the board in the wake of recent developments at parent

In a statement to the stock exchanges, said Trivedi, who was appointed independent director on January 24, was resigning following Friday’s developments.

"The big upheaval in the stock market and Subhash Chandra's open letter had left him (Trivedi) perturbed and amazed. Considering that he would not be able to contribute during these turbulent times, would like to resign as director of the company," the filing said.