Ex-L&T Infotech CEO Sanjay Jalona joins ChrysCapital as operating partner

Private equity investor ChrysCapital Funds,announced the appointment of former CEO Sanjay Jalona as an Operating Partner for investments in the business services sector.

He will be based out of the US and will work with the advisory team led by Akshat Babbar, in sourcing, identifying, evaluating, managing and exiting investments made in this sector.

Jalona, who has over three decades of experience in the IT services industry, is well known in the tech industry for L&T Infotech's transformation into a technology consulting and digital solutions company. He guided the firm through its IPO and helped it cross the $2 billion revenue milestone.

Kunal Shroff, Managing Partner, ChrysCapital, said Jalona will play an instrumental role in helping accelerate the growth for the fund’s portfolio . He added that ChrysCapital aims to create a far bigger impact in global IT in the years to come and joining hands with Jalona was a crucial step in that journey.