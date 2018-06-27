Singh brothers demand dues write-off in lieu of Fortis brand

As the new board of crisis-hit health care major Fortis Healthcare (FHL) is engaged in a closed-door marathon meeting to approve the company’s fourth quarter (Q4) and financial year results over two days, the erstwhile promoters of the hospital major are trying to extract value out of the Fortis brand to set off dues they owe the company.

Sources close to the development claimed that while the company’s board is deliberating ways to initiate recovery of funds (estimated to be close to Rs 5 billion) from the Singh brothers (Malvinder and Shivinder Singh), who are alleged to have ...