Exicom to provide battery management systems for Hero Electric 2-wheelers

Exicom, which makes electric chargers and lithium-ion batteries, has signed an agreement to supply battery management systems (BMS) for Hero Electric’s two-wheelers.

“We are pleased to join forces with India's first and largest electric two-wheeler brand--Hero Electric--to support their mission of ecologically viable two-wheeler solutions for the country,” said Anant Nahata, managing director of Exicom.

A BMS, called the brains of an EV, monitors a battery’s performance and safety parameters. Exicom said its BMS would allow to comply with the AIS-156 safety norms applicable from December 2022 and March 2023. intends to purchase 500,000 units of Exicom BMS annually.

Electric two-wheelers (E2W) crossed 600,000 in sales and achieved a market penetration of 4 per cent in 2022, according VAHAN data provided by the government.

is one of the three EV to have touched 100,000 sales targets in 2022. Exicom works in BMS development, battery packaging technologies and cell research. The company has a cumulative experience of more than 50,000,000 km on Indian roads.

Exicom, with its capability in-house hardware and software development, is in a position to support Hero Electric for customisation and products, it said in a statement.

“Our new line of modular BMS will be future ready and not only conform to AIS 156 but also have additional higher level layers of safety and controls that will give our batteries the highest level of performance over their entire life cycles of 1500 cycles plus,” said Sohinder Singh Gill, chief executive officer of Hero Electric.