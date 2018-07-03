Exide charged to accelerate; improvements in products to help market share

Given the ongoing recovery in automobile sales, gains from the replacement market, technology upgradations and tie-ups, Exide Industries is on a strong wicket. Which is why its stock has over the past year done better than smaller peer Amara Raja by a wide margin (17 per cent return to a 13 per cent loss, respectively), as well as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (up 14 per cent).

With the steps it is taking, the company is expected to stay ahead. Last Wednesday, for instance, it announced a joint venture (JV) with Swiss company Leclanché to make lithium ion batteries. It will ...