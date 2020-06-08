Exide lags smaller peer Amara Raja in Q4 and FY20 at operational level

The Exide Industries stock slid nearly eight per cent on weaker-than-expected performance in the March quarter. The company is also trailing smaller peer Amara Raja in Q4 as well as in FY20 at the operating level.

The Q4 disappointment for the country’s largest lead acid player was a 21 per cent dip in revenues over the year ago quarter largely from the sharp decline in demand from auto makers. Moreover, its inverter business too has been hit in the March quarter, a seasonally strong one, due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Amara Raja, in contrast reported a revenue growth of one ...