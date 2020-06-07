PI Industries: A decent Q4, positive FY21 guidance lifts sentiment

PI Industries' growth of six per cent in consolidated revenue for the March quarter is decent in the backdrop of the lockdown. But, what's more impressive was the agrochemical player's growth guidance of 20 per cent for 2020-21. Both these helped lift sentiment, with the stock gaining 4.7 per cent on Friday.

At a time when the economic environment is gloomy, this growth outlook should keep sentiments elevated. While the domestic business was down about 12 per cent year-on-year due to lockdown, the same was compensated by 12 per cent rise in exports. The integration of ...