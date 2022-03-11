Exodus at tech firms continues from Russia-Ukraine, impacting operations

Indian IT services players, which mostly do not have much exposure to Russia or Ukraine in terms of delivery centres, and global tech players who have a significant presence, are pulling out as operations get impacted. A recent addition to this list is GlobalLogic, a Hitachi group company, which has engineering hubs in Ukraine.

It is taking all possible steps to keep its employees safe and to ensure the business isn't impacted. In a statement, the company said: “While there has been some interruption of services during employee transition, the company has been able to ...