Expect slippages to rise to 9% post lockdown: YES Bank's Prashant Kumar

YES Bank approached markets regulator Sebi to fast-track approval for raising capital by June, given it had less-than-mandated equity capital. Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive, said in an interview to Hamsini Karthik and Abhijit Lele that the days following the lifting of the lockdown will push delinquencies to 8-9 per cent.

Edited excerpts: Breaching of capital adequacy has come as a surprise… We could have opted for two things — not to make a provision to conserve capital, and make the provisions on another day. Or, we could have raised ...