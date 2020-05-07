Cloud over online AGM for banks as they don't fall under Companies Act

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has allowed listed to conduct their annual general meetings (AGMs) online due to the strict lockdowns. However, there is a cloud of uncertainty on whether this dispensation will be applicable to banks, as they are governed by a separate act and don’t fall under the Act.

Sources say regulatory authorities will have to issue separate guidelines for and some other institutions. Firms that are kept out have already approached their respective regulators seeking clarity over conducting shareholder meetings.

“We have received queries from corporate bodies, certain public sector on the The regulators are in discussion with the stakeholders on the procedures which needs to be outlined, said a person privy to the development.

MCA has provided slew of relaxations following requests from companies due to challenges around social distancing norms amid Covid-19 outbreak. On Tuesday, the ministry even allowed companies to conduct video conferencing during the year after it had extended the AGM for three months till 30 September.





ALSO READ: Universities to go ahead with UGC guidelines for new academic year

As per the Companies Act, 2013, companies must hold an AGM within six months from the closure of the previous financial year and not beyond 15 month of the last AGM.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), too had eased the compliance rule and asked them to conduct it within a period of five months from the date of closing of financial year. However, Sebi has not come out with the modalities of the AGM/EGM for listed entities. It is yet not clear whether those who governed by separate laws would come up with their standalone procedure or concerned regulator would come on their behalf.

For example, State Bank of India (SBI) is governed by the SBI Act, 1955. Besides, there are other public sector which comes under Banking Regulation Act managed by whole-time chairman of that bank. Similary, institution like Life Insurance Corporation has its own regulation.

Further, the MCA’s procedures on virtual agm doesn't addressing issues like recording of minutes of meetings, rights to vote, attendance of members, raising queries which may put rights of shareholders on stake during lockdown and further. However, the expert believes that in a given situation, the onus is on companies to regulate and prioritise queries from shareholders in case of well attended meetings.

“While the measure has come as a resolution during a crisis, but corporate meetings using VC would prove to be tremendously useful. They are less costly for companies and more inclusive and democratic for shareholders. One would not have heard of shareholders travelling to participate in corporate meetings; however, the VC route will certainly see a much larger shareholder participation. The VC option promotes shareholders’ democracy and makes shareholder participation in corporate governance far more meaningful and convenient,” said Nitu Poddar, principal company secretary and senior associate, Vinod Kothari & Company

ALSO READ: Ratan Tata picks up stake in an 18-year-old's pharmaceutical start-up

Many companies have started their process and also approved their AGMs, but need to see how it is going to implemented as this gonna be first of its kind meeting and experiment which would address thousands of shareholders. Those who are practising good corporate governance expected to start their virtual meeting in June, while some of them would do by August as the last date has been extended till September ends, said proxy advisory firm requested anoymity.

While the AGM circular comes with the time frame to avail which is within the calendar year 2020, however, considering the fact that there would be movement restrictions even after the lockdown is lifted, this practice likely to be continue in the coming future. There are several countries such as Hong Kong, Austria, Belgium, Germany and Italy which have started giving this facility post the outbreak of COVID-19.