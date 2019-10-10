Experts laud OECD's idea of taxing digital giants but seek clarity

Largely welcoming the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD’s) proposal to tax multinational digital companies, experts said there is a need to define certain terms before participant countries agree on a common ground.

The OECD on Wednesday had proposed an overhaul in the taxation system in a paper titled Secretariat Proposal for a “Unified Approach” under Pillar One which could force entities, including digital giants Google, Netflix, Facebook, and Amazon, to pay tax in a country, even if they don’t have a physical presence ...