Explain rationale in one time settlement of Siva Industries: NCLT

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Chennai has asked lenders to explain the rationale behind the one-time settlement (OTS) offer made by Siva Industries under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and explain the timeline of the cash flow to all the creditors.
Public sector lenders, in a hearing on Friday, told the tribunal they will get 25 per cent of the dues while operational creditors will also get part of their dues under the settlement plan.
Until the last payment is made to lenders within the deadline of 180 days set in the OTS application, the liabilities of the company will remain and will not be extinguished, said a banker close to the development.
Section 12A of IBC, 2016, gives an opportunity to the promoters to get back their companies if 90 per cent of the lenders agree and the promoters' clear their dues.
The lenders informed the NCLT that if a company is liquidated or in a resolution plan involving a third party, all operational creditors including tax authorities are wiped out. Hence they approved the 12A petition by the promoters. Incidentally, Chennai-based entrepreneur C Sivasankaran is not a director, guarantor or a shareholder in the company and the company is now being run by other family members.
As per documents from the proceeding, IDBI Bank will get Rs 644 crore while Blackstone backed International ARC will get an additional Rs 510 crore by selling land.
As per the OTS application, UAE-based Masdar and IARC currently own 40 per cent of Siva Industries’ Rs 4,800 crore debt and the PSU banks have Rs 3,442 crore exposure. The voting on the proposal was completed only after approval from respective boards of the banks and the application is now pending with the NCLT.
The NCLT has adjourned the matter to June 24.
