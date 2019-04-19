Explained: How data breach of Justdial's 100 million users was unearthed

Last Friday, security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia was at home, surfing the web. He landed on the website of Justdial, a provider of local search for different services. Rajaharia works with several law enforcement agencies to solve cyber security cases.

He immediately realised something was wrong. He found the APIs (application programme interfaces) of the tablet version of Justdial’s website was exposed — this made the personal information of 100-odd million users ‘publicly accessible’. This included information such as names, e-mail IDs, mobile ...