Explained: How farmer protest against Reliance Jio rang out in Punjab

The green banners outside shops in the Phase 3B2 market in Mohali, a city south-west of Chandigarh, are in your face and convey unequivocal support for the farmers protesting the three farm laws.

Alongside them, in some places, are white banners that announce: “Jio Sims and Jio recharge not available here.” The messages on display at what is one of the busiest markets of the town have been resonating across the state of Punjab where the telecommunications company has found itself at the receiving end of protests that have sometimes turned violent. In the last one month, ...