Explained: What is the controversy around J&J's talc-based baby powder?

(J&J) on August 11 announced that it would stop selling its talc-based baby powder from 2023. The company has been facing several thousand lawsuits from women who claim that they developed ovarian after using the product due to contamination with asbestos, a carcinogenic.

A report by the Indian Express (IE) stated that the company had discontinued the sales of its powder in the US and Canada two years ago. It has also decided to switch to cornstarch-based baby powder. However, it had termed the decision a "commercial decision".

The company has repeatedly stated that the powder does not contain asbestos, and does not cause .

What is talc?

Talc, according to IE, is the softest known mineral. It is called hydrous magnesium silicate and is also used in several cosmetic and personal care products like lipstick, eyeshadow and foundation. In powder form, it can absorb moisture and keeps the skin dry. It also prevents rashes and stops the makeup from caking.

Does talc cause

Asbestos, a carcinogenic mineral, is generally found near talc deposits. According to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), talc is potentially contaminated by asbestos.

Asbestos is generally used in manufacturing and construction and is known to cause several types of cancer like lung cancer, and ovarian cancer.

It has been widely believed since the 1960s that when applied to the genital area, talc causes ovarian cancer. However, FDA has stated that studies have not "conclusively demonstrated" any such link.

Inhaling the powder may also cause several respiratory diseases.

What is the controversy around

The company launched its talc-based baby powder in 1894 to alleviate diaper rash. But by the 1990s, the company was facing several lawsuits over the use of asbestos in the powder.

According to Bloomberg, the company currently has 40,300 cases pending in the US alone alleging that the powder is contaminated with asbestos. It has been so far asked to pay $3.5 billion in settlements.

The first case against the company was filed by Darlene Coker, who alleged that the talc has given her mesothelioma, a cancer that affects tissues. However, according to a report by Reuters in 2018, was able to avoid disclosing test results and Coker eventually dropped the lawsuit.

According to a report by the Associated Press, in 2018, a Missouri court awarded $4.7 billion worth of compensation to 22 women after it was found that J&J's talcum contained asbestos. All 22 were suffering from ovarian cancer.

In 2018, investigations by Reuters and The New York Times (NYT) revealed that was aware of asbestos contamination in their powder but they refused to disclose the information.

What has J&J done amid the controversy?

In 2019, according to IE, J&J recalled 33,000 bottles of baby powder after FDA found traces of asbestos in them. Later, the company issued a statement saying that the test conducted by the company found no traces of asbestos in the bottles.

In 2020, it discontinued the sale of baby powder in the US and Canada. It said that the decision was being taken due to changing consumer habits "fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising".

In 2021, J&J created a company in Texas under the name of LTL Management LLC. All the cases and claims were transferred to the company, while the assets were kept with J&J. LTL later filed for bankruptcy and put all the cases on hold.

The company has maintained that it would solve all the cases in an "efficient and equitable manner". However, lawyers from the other side have stated that it is a strategy of the company to delay the cases and claims.

A court in Philadelphia is scheduled to listen to the case on September 19.