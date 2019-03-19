Explained: Why are global majors queuing up for Indian oil retail market?

In December 2018, Udaipur, the city of lakes, was the centre of attention as the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha, got underway. But for those in the oil industry the lavishness of the celebrations hosted by India’s richest man was of incidental interest.

On the sidelines, Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih met Ambani, sparking speculation about a tie-up between the world’s largest oil producer, Saudi Aramco, and Reliance Industries (RIL) — including for a retailing partnership. Later, al-Falih clarified that the discussions centred on ...