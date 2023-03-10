JUST IN
Explained: Why Taiwanese giant Foxconn is clearly bullish about India
Tata Power Renewable Energy signs PPA with TPDDL for 510 MW hybrid project
AI content platform Writesonic's biz grows five-fold so far this fiscal
Natural stones firm Global Surfaces sets IPO price at Rs 133-140 per share
HUL appoints Rohit Jawa as it new MD & CEO; Sanjiv Mehta to retire
HUL board names Rohit Jawa next MD & CEO, to succeed Sanjiv Mehta
Boeing, GMR Aero Technic to set up freighter conversion line in India
AirAsia integrates pilot flight duty logbook with DGCA's eGCA platform
Marksans Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic version of Famotidine tablets
Deloitte hires nearly 50,000 professionals in 3 years, doubles workforce
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Tata Power Renewable Energy signs PPA with TPDDL for 510 MW hybrid project
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Explained: Why Taiwanese giant Foxconn is clearly bullish about India

In its meetings with senior central government officials in New Delhi, Foxconn clearly laid out its ambitions for India

Topics
Foxconn | Apple Inc

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Foxconn
The 28 nanometre chips that the Foxconn-Vedanta JV plans to manufacture have diverse uses relevant for the Taiwanese companies own requirements as an EMS player and now for its foray into EVs

Last week, Foxconn Technology group, the world’s largest electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player, was caught in the middle of a controversy. The fiercely competitive governments of Telangana and Karnataka nearly simultaneously claimed that the Taiwanese giant had signed up to make big investments in their respective states to manufacture electronics, which would generate over 100,000 jobs in each state.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Foxconn

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 18:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.