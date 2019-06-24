Explained: Why telecom operators seem to be in no rush to embrace 5G

Are Indian telecom operators ready to make the massive investments necessary to roll out 5G mobile services? The three telcos — Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio — have already invested over Rs 280,000 crore on 4G rollouts.

And they plan to sink another Rs 100,000 crore this year to expand their networks and upgrade more and more 2G and 3G customers. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) estimates that if telcos decide to chase the 5G dream simultaneously, they have to pump in another Rs 30,000 crore over the next four years (based on current spectrum ...