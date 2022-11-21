JUST IN
Export opportunities limited right now: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao
Fed downshift, China easing may cause India to underperform: Raychaudhuri
Will acquire more firms in India, hire thousands: Insight Enterprises CEO
Invest 80%, keep rest of corpus aside for corrections: Mirae's N Surana
Trying to lock in vendors who don't want to buy from China: Biocon CEO & MD
Deal activity has spiked in India despite global issues: Goldman Sachs MDs
Switch Mobility dilution now will depend much on valuation: Dheeraj Hinduja
Don't mandate localisation; incentivise it: ACMA President Sunjay Kapur
Absolutely committed to integrity, transparency of our ops: Top Oracle exec
Time has passed when offer price of Rs 170 for a share was good: IHH's Loh
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
As property market slump in China, are property investors turning to India?
Business Standard

Export opportunities limited right now: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao

Withdrawal of export duty may not increase volumes will boost sentiment, he says

Topics
Seshagiri Rao | steel prices | Steel exports

Ishita Ayan Dutt 

JSW Steel Joint Managing Director and Group Chief Financial Officer Seshagiri Rao
JSW Steel Joint Managing Director and Group Chief Financial Officer Seshagiri Rao

Steel exports in H1FY23 dropped by more than 53 per cent on the back of global steel prices falling and a 15 per cent export duty imposed by the government on May 22. The duty impacted about 95 per cent of India’s finished steel export basket. Seshagiri Rao, JSW Steel’s joint managing director and group chief financial officer, told Ishita Ayan Dutt in an interview that the withdrawal of export duty may not increase volumes from India but it will boost sentiment.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Seshagiri Rao

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 12:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.