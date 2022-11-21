Export opportunities limited right now: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao

in H1FY23 dropped by more than 53 per cent on the back of global falling and a 15 per cent export duty imposed by the government on May 22. The duty impacted about 95 per cent of India’s finished steel export basket. Seshagiri Rao, JSW Steel’s joint managing director and group chief financial officer, told Ishita Ayan Dutt in an interview that the withdrawal of export duty may not increase volumes from India but it will boost sentiment.