Export restrictions may ease in a month or two: Poonawalla

CEO Adar Poonawalla feels that vaccine may ease out in the coming two months, provided India has created enough stockpile to weather any imminent third wave. Meanwhile, raw material supplies for the Novavax vaccine have improved compared to March, and SII plans to announce their monthly production plan in December.

Speaking to the media Poonawalla said on Friday that “There were no ban on exports, but there were temporary restrictions, and rightly so. I think it will slowly ease in the next month or two, but I don’t want to venture a guess. But, it will happen very soon.”

He added that India is coming very close to a point where there is more than enough vaccine stock. Poonawalla clarified that easing of export restrictions is a Government of India decision, and that they will go by what the Centre feels is appropriate.

“The Centre has to balance the needs of the country and stockpile vaccines for India in case of a third and fourth waves. Taking lessons from what we have learnt in the first and second waves, the government is rightly being very cautious,” he added.

SII is expanding its Covishield capacity, which now stands at around 160 mn doses a month, and from October it is expected to touch 200 mn doses a month.

On the other hand, the production of the Novavax vaccine is not constrained by SII’s capacities, but by raw materials, Poonawalla said. SII was working on developing alternative vendor sources for critical raw materials. “Developing new supplies takes time. The silver lining is we have got people who can make quality raw materials, but they are inundated with orders from different vaccine – from Korea, China, Europe etc,” he added.

SII is trying its best to scale up Novavax vaccine production, Poonawalla claimed, and that there have been major improvements in raw material supplies since March. “We will wait and see, and in December for sure we can comment on what our monthly production will be,” he said.

As for Novavax vaccine’s clinical trials on paediatric population, Poonawalla updated that they started the trials, and three to four months is the minimum time-frame for that. By January-February, there is a possibility, that Covovax (SII manufactured Novavax vaccine) could be ready for approval for use in kids.